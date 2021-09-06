Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of America’s Car-Mart worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,927,000 after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 14.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 228,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,742,000 after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter valued at $14,084,000. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $124.24 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRMT. Zacks Investment Research cut America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

