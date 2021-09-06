Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.68 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of SJW Group worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SJW Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in SJW Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in SJW Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.17. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.