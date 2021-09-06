Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on UAL. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

