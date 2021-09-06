Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,051 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Big Lots worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 21,455.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.10.

Shares of BIG opened at $47.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.44. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.