Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of NN worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NN during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NN in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of NN by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NNBR opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman acquired 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,818.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $195,300 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NNBR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

