Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,661 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.16% of The York Water worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The York Water by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The York Water by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 127.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in shares of The York Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The York Water by 62.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ YORW opened at $52.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The stock has a market cap of $693.14 million, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 0.24. The York Water Company has a 12-month low of $40.57 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

