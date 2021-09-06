Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

WASH opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $926.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,756 shares of company stock worth $369,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

