Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 44,640 shares of company stock worth $8,903,976 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $229.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

