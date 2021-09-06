Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 17,031 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Guardant Health worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after acquiring an additional 899,916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,200,000 after buying an additional 439,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,780,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,771,000 after buying an additional 284,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ GH opened at $131.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.70. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

