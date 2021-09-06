Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 43,163 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,844 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,163 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of Flushing Financial worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,456 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 601,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 700,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 192,021 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $3,954,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $697.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.38.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

