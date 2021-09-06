Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,922 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 308.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,297 shares of company stock valued at $23,297,572 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $197.46 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $209.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). The business had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

