Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $36.32 price objective on Victrex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $35.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. Victrex has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

