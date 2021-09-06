VideoCoin Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $78.00 million and approximately $161,746.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VideoCoin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00022893 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00017738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

