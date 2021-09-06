VIDY Price Up 11.5% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. VIDY has a market capitalization of $23.61 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIDY has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00017903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00142810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00792721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047248 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

