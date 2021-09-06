View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for View’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow View.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of View stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 637,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,085. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11. View has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of View during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in View in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.83% of the company’s stock.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

