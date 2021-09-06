VIG Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One VIG coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 13% against the dollar. VIG has a market cap of $1.08 million and $1,879.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001312 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,593,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . The official website for VIG is vigor.ai . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

