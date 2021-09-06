Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.92.

VFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,955 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 297,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,437,000 after buying an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $797.46 million, a PE ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.