VIMworld 24 Hour Volume Hits $227,748.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One VIMworld coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIMworld has traded up 28.1% against the U.S. dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $51.10 million and $227,748.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIMworld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

