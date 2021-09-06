Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.11. The stock had a trading volume of 11,534,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.81. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

