Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,637 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

