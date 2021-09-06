VNX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. VNX has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $5,860.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VNX has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00068532 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00018118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00142170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.99 or 0.00792002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00047165 BTC.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX (VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

