Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, September 13th. Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect Volt Information Sciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04. Volt Information Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

