Vortex Defi Market Capitalization Reaches $73,166.06 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market cap of $73,166.06 and approximately $18,828.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vortex Defi alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vortex Defi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vortex Defi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.