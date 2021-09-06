voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Shares Down 2%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET)’s stock price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.69. 20,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 98,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on voxeljet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on voxeljet from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get voxeljet alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 78.21% and a negative net margin of 80.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VJET. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of voxeljet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 76,660.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.