Voyager Token (VGX) Market Capitalization Achieves $774.28 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be bought for $3.48 or 0.00006641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Voyager Token has a market cap of $774.28 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00017947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.18 or 0.00139533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.49 or 0.00778837 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00046561 BTC.

Voyager Token Coin Profile

VGX is a coin. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

