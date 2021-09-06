W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of W. P. Carey worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 130.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 78.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 258.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 80.0% in the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.31 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.18 and a 200-day moving average of $74.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

