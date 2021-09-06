W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,994,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,292,000 after buying an additional 1,706,489 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $52,723,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,278,000 after buying an additional 483,672 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $74.45 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

