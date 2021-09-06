W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $25.50 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of W.W. Grainger in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $25.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $22.50.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GWW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $429.65 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after buying an additional 369,569 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after purchasing an additional 214,244 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after purchasing an additional 144,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.