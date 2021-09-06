Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €127.00 by Morgan Stanley

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €151.64 ($178.40).

Shares of ETR:WCH traded down €1.00 ($1.18) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €150.20 ($176.71). The stock had a trading volume of 67,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 1 year high of €152.15 ($179.00). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €132.35 and its 200-day moving average is €127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

