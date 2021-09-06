Wagerr (WGR) Market Cap Reaches $8.08 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $810.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00014285 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011439 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $344.21 or 0.00662336 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 219,001,208 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

