Waldencast Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 13th (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Waldencast Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:WALDU) lock-up period will end on Monday, September 13th. Waldencast Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 16th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Waldencast Acquisition’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:WALDU opened at $10.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22. Waldencast Acquisition has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WALDU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,950,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,849,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,341,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,001,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,983,000.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

