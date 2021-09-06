Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 161.80 ($2.11) and last traded at GBX 161.80 ($2.11). Approximately 1,620,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 974,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162.80 ($2.13).

Several research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £687.43 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 157.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Warehouse REIT’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

