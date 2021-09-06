Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NYSE:HCC opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

