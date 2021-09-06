Waste Management (LON:WM) Price Target Raised to GBX 285 at Barclays

Waste Management (LON:WM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WM. Berenberg Bank cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Waste Management to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 247 ($3.23).

About Waste Management

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America, providing services throughout the United States and Canada. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery.

