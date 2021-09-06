Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.07 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $20.07 million and $337,788.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00064525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00147717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204515 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.60 or 0.07485773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,618.64 or 1.00084275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.67 or 0.00942802 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

