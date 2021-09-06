WAX Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. WAX has a market cap of $621.13 million and $58.14 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00059277 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,778,848,876 coins and its circulating supply is 1,749,086,956 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

