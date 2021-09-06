Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $325.63.
Several analysts have recently commented on W shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $320.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company.
In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,212 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,116.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of W opened at $273.54 on Monday. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $221.09 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.44.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.
