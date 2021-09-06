WazirX (WRX) Trading 11.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $496.72 million and approximately $61.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 978,213,335 coins and its circulating supply is 317,591,918 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

