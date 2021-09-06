WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of WD-40 worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $237.99 on Monday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $183.55 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.06 and a 200-day moving average of $263.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

