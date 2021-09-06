Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C3.ai in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for C3.ai’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.78.

NYSE AI opened at $50.61 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -56.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $64.84.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $9,329,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,515,485.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 55,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $3,385,960.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,608 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,771,297 shares of company stock worth $159,356,495. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth $36,000. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

