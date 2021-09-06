Wedbush Comments on Burford Capital Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burford Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Burford Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:BUR opened at $11.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 134.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

