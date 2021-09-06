Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS: IDEXY) recently:

9/2/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

9/1/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/25/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

8/11/2021 – Industria de Diseño Textil was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $17.55 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

