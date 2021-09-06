Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 18.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

