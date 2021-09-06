WeOwn One Day Trading Volume Hits $163,683.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, WeOwn has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $163,683.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00066848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00016008 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00813555 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00048573 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

