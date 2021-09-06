Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 25,014 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOG. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.