Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 252.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 176.0% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 57,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRNS shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $73.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

