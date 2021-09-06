Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 109.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 92.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 19,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,635,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,701,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,421. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $124.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.73 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

