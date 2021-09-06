Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,829 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after buying an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after buying an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $56.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

