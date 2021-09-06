Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $86.75 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.22 and a 52-week high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.