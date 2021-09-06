Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

